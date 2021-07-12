Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 221,973 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,973 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.67% of Activision Blizzard worth $483,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,117,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

