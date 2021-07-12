Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 230,212 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230,212 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.96% of Waters worth $342,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $369.40 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $185.09 and a 1-year high of $369.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.29.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

