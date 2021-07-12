Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,513,133 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,513,133 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of PayPal worth $362,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,421,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192,616 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $11,820,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $300.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

