Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 368,887 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.77% of Euronet Worldwide worth $348,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $14,512,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2,659.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $138.89 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

