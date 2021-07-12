Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.44% of Globus Medical worth $396,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,855 shares of company stock worth $31,138,835. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $80.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.