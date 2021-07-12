Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.70% of PRA Health Sciences worth $367,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after buying an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAH stock opened at $165.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.22. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $24,117,894.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,311,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

