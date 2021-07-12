Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253,558 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.72% of General Dynamics worth $371,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $190.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.