Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,782,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472,469 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.94% of Global Payments worth $560,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $190.37 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

