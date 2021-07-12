Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JANX) Major Shareholder Corp Bregua Buys 58,823 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JANX) major shareholder Corp Bregua bought 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JANX traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. 501,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,207. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.