Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.