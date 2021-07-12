Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25.

Shares of NYSE KOD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 356,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,400. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.