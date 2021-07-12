Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.

NYSE:EXPI traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,052. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Get eXp World alerts:

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.