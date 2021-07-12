Jason Joseph Sells 1,071 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 24th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00.
  • On Monday, June 28th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRKS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.68. 9,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Jason Joseph Sells 1,071 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $101,745.00.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38.
  • On Monday, June 28th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $104,958.00.

Shares of BRKS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.68. 9,210 shares of the company were exchanged.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.