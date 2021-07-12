Jason Les Sells 50,000 Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NYSE:RIOT) Stock

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NYSE:RIOT) CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $1,563,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIOT traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,343,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,940,631. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

