Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00.

Shares of ALXO traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,321 shares.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.