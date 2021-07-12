Jaynie M. Studenmund Purchases 1,425 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50.
Shares of NYSE:EXLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.57. 62,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,724. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $108.66.
ExlService Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.