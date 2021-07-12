Jaynie M. Studenmund Purchases 1,425 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.57. 62,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,724. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

