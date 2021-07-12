JBF Capital Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.