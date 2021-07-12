JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.00

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.