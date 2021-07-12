Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.55 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,685,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

