Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,431.20 ($18.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £72.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,382.52.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
