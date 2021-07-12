Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,431.20 ($18.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £72.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,382.52.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 over the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

