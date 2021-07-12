Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for L’Oréal in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.22. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.