Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

STZ stock opened at $227.69 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

