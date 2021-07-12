Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

LVS stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 265,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

