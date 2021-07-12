Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

MGM stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.