Jeffrey C. Davison Sells 11,685 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MITK) CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30.

Shares of NYSE MITK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.69. 219,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,897. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

