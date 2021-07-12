Jeffrey K. Hirsch Sells 5,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.77. 940,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,547. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

