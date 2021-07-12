Jeffrey Stroburg Sells 10,214 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98.

Jeffrey Stroburg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,777. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.