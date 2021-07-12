John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 568,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,007. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

