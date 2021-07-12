John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 817.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

