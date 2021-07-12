John Paul Hurtado Sells 12,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.

PLAY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. 791,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,773. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

