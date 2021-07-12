Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.48

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $70.45, with a volume of 83678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.06.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

