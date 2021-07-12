Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.17. The company had a trading volume of 170,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,729. The firm has a market cap of $448.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

