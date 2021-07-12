Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $113,955.00.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLMR traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,294. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

