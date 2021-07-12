Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 13,663 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $625,218.88.

Shares of NYSE ZI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.03. 831,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,303. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.