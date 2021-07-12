Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 1,930 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,930 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $1,013,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:REGN traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $574.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,707. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.