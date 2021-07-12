Joseph Lyga Buys 2,045 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BCBP) Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.00.

NYSE:BCBP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,174. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

