JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €191.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €191.00 ($224.71) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €195.71 ($230.25).

Shares of MTX stock traded up €7.50 ($8.82) during trading on Monday, hitting €213.80 ($251.53). 174,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is €210.19. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

