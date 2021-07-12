JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €34.46. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

