JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,670.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,976 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,166,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.64. 457,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,675,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $477.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

