JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.24 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 15,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 13,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

