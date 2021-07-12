JustBet (WINR) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $69,171.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00112213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00159733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,978.10 or 1.00092193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00961096 BTC.

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

