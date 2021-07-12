Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.98% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $121.72 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,803 shares of company stock worth $1,137,082 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

