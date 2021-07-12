KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:KALV) Insider Edward P. Feener Sells 34,000 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:KALV) insider Edward P. Feener sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $908,480.00.

NYSE KALV traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $22.56. 172,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,954. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

