KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Up to $22.96

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $24.80. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 144 shares trading hands.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock worth $3,433,677 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.