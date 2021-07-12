KardiaChain (KAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.77 Million

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. KardiaChain has a market cap of $99.71 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KardiaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00111866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00159284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,065.48 or 1.00182475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00960247 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain launched on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

KardiaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KardiaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KardiaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KardiaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KardiaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KardiaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.