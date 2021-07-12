Kearny Financial Corp. (NYSE:KRNY) Director Purchases $37,272.16 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NYSE:KRNY) Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16.

Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 273,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,528. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

