Keep Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $161.23 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $161.23 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00886239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 554,252,173 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.