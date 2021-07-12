KeeperDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $141.85 or 0.00428343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $917,204.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00896607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005448 BTC.

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

