Keerti Melkote Sells 37,918 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) insider Keerti Melkote sold 37,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $609,721.44.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.47. 5,828,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,432,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

