Keith Style Sells 2,500 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NYSE:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NYSE:ONEW) Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares.
About OneWater Marine
