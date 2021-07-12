Keith Style Sells 2,500 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NYSE:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NYSE:ONEW) Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.